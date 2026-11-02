Want to sleep better? Saving money regularly could help, study finds

Want to sleep better? Saving a little money every month might help.

Researchers at the University of Bristol found that people who regularly put money into savings reported better sleep and greater well-being than people who didn’t save.

Among non-savers, 72% rated their sleep as fairly or very good.

That climbed to 78% among people who saved something every month, regardless of the amount. Researchers also found that nearly half of non-savers were "mostly" or "completely" satisfied with their lives. That rose to 63% among those saving around £300 to £399 per month.

The research analyzed long-running U.K. household data, so the findings may not be representative of Americans. However, U.S.-based research has also indicated that many Americans are losing sleep over money.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | More than half of Americans are losing sleep over finances. Here are ways to manage your money

According to a study by Jenius Bank, more than half of Americans said they’re losing sleep over money, and 32% said they’re experiencing regular headaches from financial stress.

"When you feel financially secure, it helps to boost your confidence and peace of mind. On the flip side, financial stress may take a heavy toll on your mental and emotional health,” said Julie Guntrip, head of financial wellness at Jenius Bank. “It's crucial for banks to recognize this connection between financial and mental well-being, and that starts with ensuring consumers have the knowledge they need to help live richer lives."