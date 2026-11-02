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AI is changing how consumers shop, but bad recommendations could cost brands

New research finds consumers reject about six out of every ten products suggested by AI shopping assistants. (Scripps News)
AI is changing how consumers shop, but bad recommendations could cost brands
Shopping apps are a popular way consumers buy products online
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New research finds consumers reject about six out of every ten products suggested by AI shopping assistants.

The problem could start before you ever click on a retailer’s website, with the study finding that businesses can lose a potential sale during the AI recommendation process itself.

A survey by Accenture of more than 25,000 consumers in 16 countries found that 72% expect AI to influence at least half of their insurance shopping within 12 months.

Researchers also found that AI makes brand loyalty more conditional. They found that 37% of loyal consumers would let an AI agent switch them to another brand for a better option. However, that loyalty breaks down fastest if that brand's own assistant gets details wrong.

RELATED STORY | Most Americans use AI, but few are willing to pay for it

A survey from Synchrony and Oxford Economics found that while 56% would trust an assistant from a retailer or brand, three-quarters would either shop less or stop using the brand entirely if the assistant recommended a poor product.

Separate Adobe research found AI-driven traffic to retail websites jumped 62% year-over-year in July. It also found that 55% of consumers are turning to AI more, and 59% said they had used AI in the past week.

Both surveys indicate that artificial intelligence has become an increasingly important part of many consumers’ day-to-day shopping habits.

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