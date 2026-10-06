Most Americans use AI, but few are willing to pay for it

Americans may be using artificial intelligence more often, but most still aren't willing to pay for it, according to research cited by Tech Crunch.

Tech Crunch found just 2% of consumers were paying for AI services as of May, spending an average of about $31 per month.

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According to the report, that could present a challenge for AI companies because the technology remains expensive to operate.

TechCrunch also noted that growth in the number of paying consumers has been slow, which has been helping push some AI companies toward business customers, where revenue opportunities may be greater.

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As AI adoption continues to expand, there have also been growing calls from both Republicans and Democrats for greater oversight and regulation of the technology.

President Trump has denied the need for AI safeguards. However earlier this month, the Director of National Intelligence was named U.S. AI czar.

Jay Clayton, who was confirmed as Director of National Intelligence in July will oversee U.S. policy regarding AI regulation for the Trump administration.