Whole Foods Ashwagandha capsules recalled over possible salmonella contamination

A recall has been issued for Ashwagandha capsules sold at Whole Foods stores across the country due to potential salmonella contamination.

Vitality Works Inc. is recalling lot number 2025-26227 of 365 Whole Foods Market Standardized + Full Spectrum Blend Ashwagandha Capsules, 120 count.

The product was available for purchase from November 24, 2025, through October 20, 2026, both online through Amazon.com and at Whole Foods Market stores in the following states and the District of Columbia: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

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You can tell if your product is being recalled by checking the lot number and expiration date, both of which are printed on the bottom of the bottle:

Lot Number: 2025-26227

Expiration Date: 10/13/2028

While no illnesses have been reported to date, customers who have the capsules should not consume them. They are urged to discard the product. Refunds are available at any Whole Foods Market store.