Interactive: Millions of french press coffee makers recalled. Do you own one?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Bodum's glass carafes can shatter during normal use — and 48 Americans have already been burned.

Every morning, millions of Americans press a plunger through hot coffee without a second thought. But for owners of certain Bodum French press coffee makers, that daily ritual has turned dangerous — with reports of glass carafes breaking mid-use and sending scalding liquid onto hands and countertops.

Find out if your coffee maker is part of the recall, what triggered it, and exactly what you need to do right now to protect yourself and your household.

6M — Units Recalled

70 — Breakage Reports

48 — Burn Injuries

The Bodum recall spans more than five decades of sales — products sold as far back as 1974 and through October 2026 are included. That unusually long window means the recalled product is likely sitting in kitchens across the country, some purchased recently and others passed down for years.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission documented 70 reports of carafes breaking during normal use. Among those incidents, 48 resulted in burns to consumers. The CPSC and Bodum identified two primary causes: using a metal spoon or utensil to stir the coffee, and continuing to use a carafe that is already cracked or damaged.

Do You Know the Recall Rules?

Four questions. Find out how much you actually know about staying safe.

According to the CPSC, what are the two main triggers that can cause a Bodum glass carafe to shatter?

High heat and dishwasher use — Not the cited causes. The CPSC specifically identified stirring with a metal spoon and using a damaged or cracked carafe as the two primary risk factors leading to breakage.

Metal utensils and cracked or damaged glass — Correct. The CPSC and Bodum identified these two factors. Even a hairline crack invisible to the eye can cause the carafe to fail under the stress of hot liquid.

Overfilling and rapid temperature changes — These are common concerns for glassware generally, but the CPSC's documented cause in this recall is specifically metal utensils and pre-existing carafe damage.

Manufacturing defects in certain batch years — The recall is not limited to a specific batch or production year — it covers all Bodum French press models with 8-cup and 12-cup glass carafes sold from 1974 through October 2026.

What is Bodum offering affected customers as a remedy?

A full refund — The recall remedy is not a refund. Bodum is providing a free plastic stirring spoon and a warning label that reminds consumers not to use cracked carafes or metal spoons.

A replacement carafe — No replacement carafe is part of the remedy. Bodum is sending a plastic Bodum stirring spoon and a warning label to affected owners who contact the company.

A plastic stirring spoon and a warning label — Correct. The warning label specifically reminds consumers not to use cracked or damaged carafes and not to stir with metal utensils — the two behaviors tied to the breakage incidents.

A store credit toward a new coffee maker — No store credit is included. The remedy is a free plastic spoon and warning label, which owners can request by contacting Bodum directly.

How long was this recalled product on the market?

About 5 years — Far longer. The recall covers products sold from as early as 1974 through October 2026 — a span of more than five decades of continuous sales nationwide and online.

About 20 years — Still an underestimate. Bodum's French press coffee makers covered by this recall were sold from 1974 through October 2026 — more than 52 years on the market.

Over 50 years — Correct. The 1974 start date makes this one of the longest product windows in a major U.S. consumer recall — meaning affected units may have been in use for generations.

About 10 years — The actual window is much longer — 1974 through October 2026. That means coffee makers bought decades ago, including vintage or inherited ones, could be part of this recall.

Which Bodum French press carafe sizes are included in this recall?

4-cup and 8-cup only — The 4-cup size is not named in the recall. The CPSC specifically identified the 8-cup and 12-cup glass carafes as the models covered.

All sizes — Not quite. The CPSC's recall targets the 8-cup and 12-cup glass carafes specifically — not every Bodum French press size on the market.

8-cup and 12-cup only — Correct. Both the 8-cup and 12-cup glass carafes are included in the recall. If you own a different size, contact Bodum to confirm whether your specific model is covered.

12-cup and 16-cup only — The 16-cup is not named. The two sizes specifically identified in the recall are the 8-cup and 12-cup glass carafes, both cited in breakage and burn incident reports.

What makes this recall particularly significant is the sheer breadth of who it reaches. Products sold continuously since 1974 means these coffee makers have passed through garage sales, estate sales, and gift exchanges for generations. A recalled carafe might be sitting in a college apartment, a vacation rental, or a grandmother's kitchen — and none of those owners may have seen a single alert.

The CPSC and Bodum are urging all owners to stop using metal spoons immediately while they wait for the replacement plastic spoon and warning label. The label is designed as a permanent reminder affixed to the product — because the risk does not go away simply from knowing about it once.

Common Assumptions About This Recall

If the carafe looks fine, it's safe to keep using.

Verdict: false

The CPSC warns that a carafe can break during normal use even if damage is not immediately visible. A hairline crack or internal stress can cause failure under hot liquid — which is why the recall advises stopping use of any carafe that may be compromised.

Only recently purchased Bodum French presses are covered.

Verdict: false

The recall covers products sold from as early as 1974 through October 2026. A coffee maker purchased or received decades ago is just as likely to be part of this recall as one bought last year.

Switching to a plastic spoon is enough to make the product safe.

Verdict: mixed

Avoiding metal utensils addresses one of the two documented risk factors. But the CPSC also warns against using any carafe that is cracked or damaged, regardless of what you stir with. The remedy from Bodum includes both a plastic spoon and a warning label covering both risks.

What to Do Right Now

Stop using metal spoons immediately — The CPSC identifies metal utensils as a primary cause of carafe breakage. Do not stir coffee with any metal spoon or utensil in the glass carafe, even once. Inspect your carafe for cracks or damage — Hold the carafe up to light and look closely for any hairline cracks or chips. Using a damaged carafe — even while avoiding metal spoons — is the second documented risk factor in this recall. Contact Bodum to request your remedy — Reach out to Bodum directly to receive the free plastic stirring spoon and warning label. The label is designed to stay on the product as a permanent reminder of safe use practices. Share the alert with anyone who might own one — Nearly 6 million units were sold over more than five decades. The person who needs to know about this recall may not read product safety news — tell them directly.

Recall Resources

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: The CPSC is the federal agency overseeing this recall. Visit their website to see the official recall notice for Bodum French press coffee makers.

Recalled Baby Gear Guide: Buying used? Check Scripps News's interactive guide to recalled baby gear commonly resold online.

Pressure Cooker Safety Warning: This is not the first major kitchen appliance alert this year. A separate safety warning was issued for hundreds of thousands of pressure cookers nationwide.

The Bodum recall is a reminder that kitchen safety hazards are not always obvious. The French press is a low-tech device with no heating element, no electrical components, and no moving parts beyond the plunger — which is exactly why owners may not think of it as something requiring safety vigilance. But the combination of boiling liquid and glass under pressure creates real risk when that glass has been weakened.

Consumer product safety advocates note that recalls involving products with multi-decade sales histories are among the most difficult to contain, because the chain between original purchaser and current user is long. If you are unsure whether the French press in your home is a Bodum model, check the base or handle for brand markings — and when in doubt, contact Bodum directly.

About This Recall: Who Issues It and What It Means

A recall issued in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is a formal federal action. The CPSC is an independent agency created to protect the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with consumer products. When a company cooperates with a CPSC recall, it means the agency and the manufacturer have agreed the product poses a documented safety risk requiring corrective action.

In this case, the recall does not require consumers to return or destroy the French press. Instead, Bodum is offering a remedy — a plastic stirring spoon and warning label — that addresses the two documented causes of breakage. Owners who contact Bodum will receive these items. The warning label is designed to remain on the product as a permanent reminder of safe use practices: no metal utensils, no cracked or damaged glass.

Sources & References