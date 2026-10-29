Beef prices squeeze a beloved Texas BBQ joint as midterm voters weigh costs in the Rio Grande Valley

Barbecue is one of the five basic food groups in Texas, and many in the Rio Grande Valley will tell you Teddy’s is one of the best BBQ joints in the state. But these days, quality meat comes with a high price, and it may impact how people vote in the midterms.

“You’re talking about the cost of meat itself almost tripling, so it’s definitely been hard,” said co-owner Joel Garcia. Garcia added that every aspect of his business costs more, causing him to close on days he would like to be open and raise prices for customers.

RELATED STORY | Increased beef imports still haven't brought relief for high consumer prices

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, beef prices were 3.5% higher in September 2026 than they were a year ago. Overall, the USDA expects beef prices to increase almost 9% in 2026.

“It is a very fine line that we’re riding,” said Garcia. “We raise them too much, we lose customers. We keep our price too low, we lose money.”

Customers are riding that same line.

“A few years ago, going out was like, you know, $30,” Teddy’s BBQ customer Adolfo Grimaldo told Scripps News. “Now, it’s like $50 to $60, almost twice the price.”

Menu prices are up 3.5% from last year, according to the National Restaurant Association.

INTERACTIVE | A 109-year-old company is making major changes as beef prices soar

With the midterms days away, Adolfo Grimaldo thinks mixing things up, also known as ticket splitting, could be the way to bring political change and lower prices.

“The way people are right now it seems everyone wants to vote one way or another, and nobody really wants to meet in the middle,” said Grimaldo. “I always like to vote for a mixture of both.”

Garcia doesn’t put a lot of stock in politicians. With the American cattle herd at historic lows, his faith is in the pastures of South Texas.

“I trust ranchers,” said Garcia. “I trust they are, hopefully, still continuing to produce.”

Ranchers are also dealing with higher costs. Ranchers in the Rio Grande Valley told Scripps News the high price of fuel, labor, and land are all impacting their ability to grow their herd.