Nearly 6 million French press coffee makers recalled over burn risk

Nearly 6 million French press coffee makers have been recalled due to the risk of serious burn injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Bodum French Press coffee makers have 8-cup and 12-cup glass carafes that can unexpectedly break during use if the glass is damaged or cracked. This can also occur if a metal spoon is used to stir the coffee.

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There have been 70 reports of the carafes breaking during use, including 48 reports of burns to consumers. If you own this product, you should immediately stop using metal spoons or utensils to stir coffee in the glass carafe. You can contact Bodum to receive a plastic Bodum stirring spoon and warning label.

The label reminds consumers not to use cracked or damaged carafes or metal spoons to stir the contents of the glass carafe. Doing so can damage the glass and lead to breakage during use.

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The product was sold nationwide and online from as early as 1974 through October 2026.