Safety warning issued for hundreds of thousands of pressure cookers nationwide

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using 6-quart Power Quick Pot pressure cookers, model Y6D-36, due to a burn hazard.

There have been 24 reports of the pressure cookers unexpectedly expelling hot contents, resulting in serious burn injuries.

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According to officials, the lid can open while the cooker is pressurized. Consumers are urged to stop using the product and dispose of it.

The pressure cookers have a black pressure lid, button controls and a digital temperature and function display. "Power Quick Pot" is printed on the front, and the model number appears on a label on the back of the unit.

They were sold nationwide between July 2018 and November 2023 for between $44 and $160.

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The CPSC says the importer, Tristar Products Inc. of Altamonte Springs, Florida, has refused to recall the products or offer a remedy to consumers.

While there is no official recall, the CPSC estimates that about 393,000 units are affected.