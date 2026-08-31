Recall issued for this mango brand due to possible Salmonella contamination

A recall has been issued for more than 300 boxes of mangoes because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The product, sold by Panorama Produce at select Walmart stores in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, were recalled after the FDA found Salmonella in mangoes grown on the same farm but were not distributed into U.S commerce.

The recalled mangoes are packaged in a Martina-branded case. They have a light blue sticker with the label Agrofepac, Produce of Mexico, and a PLU number of 4584 and UPC # 07503061948050. They were sold in Walmart stores from August 10 to August 21, 2026.

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No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled product, however you're advised to dispose of them or return to the place of purchase.

Anyone who believes they may have become ill should contact a healthcare provider.

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If you have questions regarding the recall or if your product fits the description, contact Panorama Produce by email at information@panoramaproduce.com Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.