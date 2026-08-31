Scripps News LifeMoney Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: Are you prepared for the surge in Medicare scams? Open enrollment hasn't started yet — but scammers already have your number. One retired beneficiary got more than a dozen calls in a single day. Prev Next Scripps News A woman gets a scam call. By: John Matarese , Emily Hanford-Ostmann Posted and last updated Most Recent FDA expands Mounjaro approval for heart attack and stroke prevention Scripps News Group Seniors inundated with Medicare calls ahead of open enrollment John Matarese US strikes Iran as retaliation raises fears over gas prices, Strait of Hormuz Joe St. George Life States can regulate prediction markets as gambling, federal appeals court rules Marshall Cohen Tipping fatigue getting to you? This survey says you're not alone Kelly Broderick McDonald’s bringing back Spicy Chicken McNuggets for limited time Scripps News Group About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.