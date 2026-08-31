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Interactive: Are you prepared for the surge in Medicare scams?

Open enrollment hasn't started yet — but scammers already have your number. One retired beneficiary got more than a dozen calls in a single day.
A woman gets a scam call.
Scripps News
A woman gets a scam call.
A woman gets a scam call.
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