Tipping fatigue getting to you? This survey says you're not alone

U.S. consumers are cutting back on gratuities or skipping them altogether, according to a recent survey.

The survey, done by Popmenu, said many believe tipping practices have become ridiculous. 44 percent of those asked said they have been tipping less this year than last.

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42 percent say they'd be comfortable skipping tips for some services altogether.

Research say consumers are reducing tips at restaurants and for grocery delivery more than anything. 19 percent say they've reduced tips for ride-share services, hotel services and auto repair.

Researchers say rising prices, inflation and tighter budgets are driving the trend.

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"Tip-reliant professions are feeling the financial impact of tipping fatigue more than anyone," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "This is compounded by customers having less disposable income due to inflated costs for food, energy and other necessities. Restaurants and other industries need to work even harder to drive more traffic through their doors and ensure workers earn what they need."

Sit-down restaurants, coffee shops and carryout counters remain the places where consumers are most likely to leave a tip.