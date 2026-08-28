Man posing as San Francisco 49ers player charged with defrauding dozens of women

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud after posing as NFL players.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love and 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan created fictitious investments to defraud numerous women in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California.

They would meet the women on the internet, one of them falsely posing as a financial adviser and attempt to gain their victims’ trust and demonstrate the validity of the investments.

The scheme relied on Love’s creation of fictitious personas and display of a lavish lifestyle which Love presented to victims both in person and on social media websites.

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Love falsely portrayed himself as legitimately wealthy, often as an NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers or as a wealthy real estate investor.

According to court documents, Love would convince the victims they were in sincere romantic relationship and that he was a sophisticated investor. He'd also convince them that Chan was his investment adviser.

Love also used phone applications to create fictitious bank and investment accounts and balances.

Love and Chan would exchange conversations via text "encouraging" investment opportunities in which Love would then send screenshots to the women and convince them to send money to either Love or Chan.

Once victims had no more money to give, or if they asked too many questions, Love would block communication with them, and keep their money.

Financial records show Love and Chan received about $1.3 million from the victims.