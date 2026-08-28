ICE arrests far-right British provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos

Federal immigration officers arrested far-right British political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Yiannopoulos, a citizen of the United Kingdom, was arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Thursday.

"Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws," DHS said in a statement. "Yiannopoulos was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on July 22, after failing to show up for his immigration hearing."

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The agency said Yiannopoulos will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the country.

Yiannopoulos is a controversial far-right figure who once supported President Donald Trump but has more recently become a critic of the president. He has also been associated with other controversial figures on the far right, including Nick Fuentes, and previously worked with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Yiannopoulos was permanently banned from Twitter, now X, in 2016 after the company said he violated its rules against targeted abuse. His account was later reinstated after Elon Musk purchased the platform.

Yiannopoulos has continued to make inflammatory remarks on X and has advocated for aggressive immigration enforcement.