John Matarese

John is the “Don’t Waste Your Money” consumer reporter for Scripps, featuring money saving reports and scam alerts that are shared with more than 40 Scripps TV stations from his home base at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati. He is most proud of being able to help people who have been taken advantage of unfairly, and to warn others not to fall into the same situation. Whether it is alerting viewers to fake job scams, fighting an unfair rent hike, or saving money on the weekly grocery bill, John’s goal is to help everyday people save for a better future, and avoid the thousands of cons that are trying to separate us from our hard-earned money.