Micro apartments offer big savings, but could you live in one?

Gen Z renters are helping turn micro-housing from a niche trend into a mainstream urban solution.

Prioritizing location and price over square footage, they favor compact, efficient apartments close to transit and culture. Yet, at 500 square feet or smaller, most people would probably consider them tiny.

"Having the space I do have, making it manageable, is quite easy if you are creative," said Lolli Nicodemus, a creative director who loves her tiny home.

Nicodemus does a lot of podcasts, so her apartment is decked out in string lights and shabby chic decor.

Despite the small size of these units, they are designed for efficiency and maximum storage space, according to Danielle Murphy, Marketing Director of The Blonde apartments.

"You can fit all the items you could fit in a standard studio or one bedroom,” she said. “It just gives you a lot of savings so you can use that money to go out and have fun and do other things."

Pros and cons of a micro apartment

Micro apartments appeal to young, single renters because they prefer to be close to work, mass transit, restaurants, and entertainment.

They offer significant savings in high-cost cities compared to a regular studio apartment or a one-bedroom. In The Blonde, for instance, they can be $400 a month less. Micro apartments often have lower maintenance costs and association dues. A smaller unit also means renters can save on utility costs if they're not included.

They’re also easy to decorate and require little furniture.

However, this type of living isn’t for everyone, especially those who may feel claustrophobic.

They can also be more expensive per square foot than a traditional apartment.

There’s also no entertainment space for more than a couple of friends, which could be a deal breaker for some urban renters.

Yet, for young singles like Nicodemus, they’re perfect when it comes to price and location.

"I'm so grateful I found this place," she said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

