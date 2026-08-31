Open books can open doors for local students

Each fall, our station supports the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign. Donations to the campaign directly benefit children in our community, allowing them to pick new books to build their home libraries.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of book distributions for “If You Give a Child a Book …” In the past decade, nearly 2 million books have been provided to children across the country.

For many students in Title I elementary schools, access to books outside the classroom can be limited. The books children receive through this initiative may be among the first they personally own and possibly the first they get to pick themselves.

“A unique part of the ‘If You Give a Child a Book …’ initiative is that it gives children the power of choice,” said Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. “When children choose books they are excited about, they are more likely to read them and grow more confident with their literacy skills.”

Scripps News A child receives a book at a book fair.

The campaign focuses on children in kindergarten through fifth grade, a critical stage when students are developing foundational reading skills that can shape their success in school and beyond. By providing age-appropriate books for students to take home, “If You Give a Child a Book …” extends learning beyond the classroom and helps children discover the joy of reading in their everyday lives.

We are grateful to our viewers, sponsors and community partners for their support of the “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign. Their generosity allows local children to dream big, imagine more and build brighter futures.

Click here to make a donation today.