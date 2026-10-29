Interactive: How to spot fake job listings and scams

Nearly every job seeker has run into something suspicious. Here's how to tell the difference between a real opportunity and a trap — and where you stand in today's job market.

You polish your resume, craft a cover letter, sit through an interview — and then nothing. Weeks pass. The listing stays up. Was the job ever real? For millions of American workers right now, that question is part of everyday life.

From ghost jobs posted by companies with no intention of hiring, to AI-powered scams designed to steal your identity or your savings, the job market has a dark side most applicants aren't prepared for. Take the assessment below to see how your experience stacks up against the data.

95% — Job Seekers Encountered Suspicious Offers

4 in 10 — Companies Posted a Fake Listing This Year

86% — Job Seekers Hit a Ghost Job in 2 Years

A ghost job is not a scam in the traditional sense — there's no criminal behind it, no identity theft plot. It's a real listing from a real company with no real opening attached. Some employers leave postings live after they've already decided on an internal candidate. Others use listings to gauge the talent pool or stockpile resumes for roles that don't exist yet. The result for applicants is the same: hours lost, hope raised, and silence where a decision should be.

Stacie Haller, chief career adviser at ResumeBuilder.com, puts it plainly: a ghost job 'is a job posting that looks real, but it's not real.' The practice may make operational sense for a hiring manager building a pipeline — but for someone who rewrote their resume, researched the company, and sat through a video interview, it's a significant waste. And the data shows it's happening constantly.

It's exactly what it sounds like. It is a job posting that looks real, but it's not real. Stacie Haller, chief career adviser at ResumeBuilder.com

How Widespread Is the Ghost Job Problem?

Job seekers who encountered suspicious offers: 95

Job seekers who hit a ghost job in 2 years: 86

Job seekers who interviewed for a ghost job: 58

Job seekers whose stress increased as a result: 39

Ghost jobs waste time. Job scams steal something more serious — money, personal data, or both. And artificial intelligence has made scam postings harder than ever to identify. Serena Sullivan, director of National University's Center for Cybersecurity, says scammers now use AI to generate job descriptions that look completely professional: correct grammar, accurate spelling, and language pulled from legitimate postings across the web.

Sullivan flags two groups as particularly at risk: people pursuing remote work and those returning to the workforce after an extended break. Both groups may be less familiar with current hiring norms, making it easier for a convincing fake listing to pass as routine.

It's very easy for them to have correct grammar, correct spelling. It's easy for them to get posts from other jobs and create very realistic-sounding positions. Serena Sullivan, director of National University's Center for Cybersecurity

Can You Spot the Red Flags?

Four scenarios. See how sharp your radar is before you apply.

A recruiter reaches out about a remote customer service role. The pay looks great, the description is detailed — and then they ask you to buy your own equipment through a vendor they'll reimburse you for. What's the most likely explanation?

Standard remote work practice — Legitimate employers do not ask job applicants to purchase equipment before they've started. This is one of the most common job scam patterns — the 'reimbursement' never arrives. Experts say any request for money from an employer is the clearest scam signal of all.

A scam — requests for money are the top red flag — Correct. Stacie Haller, chief career adviser at ResumeBuilder.com, is blunt: 'If somebody starts asking you for money, hang up the phone, shut down your computer, and run.' Any upfront payment request — equipment, training, background checks — is a scam signal.

Unusual but possibly legitimate for a startup — Startups sometimes operate differently, but no legitimate employer requires job candidates to spend money before their first day. This scenario follows a well-documented scam pattern — the vendor is typically the scammer.

Depends on how much they're asking for — The amount doesn't change the warning sign. Any request for money — large or small — before you are a paid employee is a red flag experts say should end the conversation immediately.

You find an opening that's a perfect match for your skills. You apply, you're called for an interview, and two weeks later you still haven't heard back. Looking at the listing, you notice it was first posted seven months ago. What does this most likely indicate?

The company is being thorough in its selection process — While thorough hiring does take time, a posting open for seven months with no hire is a strong indicator of a ghost job. Companies sometimes leave listings up to collect resumes for future openings — or because they've already chosen an internal candidate.

A ghost job — listings open for months without a hire are a key red flag — Correct. A posting that has remained online for months without being filled is one of the clearest ghost job signals experts identify. Companies post these to gauge the talent pool, collect resumes for later, or because a hire has already been decided internally.

A highly competitive position worth pursuing — Competition alone doesn't keep a listing open for seven months. ResumeBuilder.com found 86% of job seekers hit a ghost job within two years — postings this old are a major warning sign the role may not have an active opening.

A sign the role is hard to fill, so your chances improve — A long-open listing typically signals a ghost job, not a lower bar. Experts say a listing that has been up for months without a hire is one of the top red flags — not an opportunity to jump on.

A job posting has flawless grammar, a compelling description, and a salary range that seems remarkably high for the role. It was shared through a social media networking site, but you can't find the listing anywhere on the company's official website. What's your best move?

Apply immediately — great listings fill fast — Speed can cost you here. AI tools now make it trivial to generate polished, convincing fake postings. Serena Sullivan of National University's Center for Cybersecurity says scammers can easily produce listings with correct grammar and realistic-sounding details. Verifying first is always worth the extra step.

Verify through the company's official website before applying — Correct. Experts recommend checking when and where a listing was originally posted, then verifying it through the company's official website. If a posting only exists on a third-party social platform, that's a significant warning sign — especially when the salary seems unusually high.

Good grammar means it's legitimate — AI grammar is obvious — This is exactly the misconception scammers count on. Serena Sullivan from National University's Center for Cybersecurity warns that AI makes it 'very easy for them to have correct grammar, correct spelling' — polished language is no longer a reliable authenticity signal.

Contact the recruiter directly through the social platform to confirm — Reaching back through the same channel that showed you the suspicious listing doesn't confirm legitimacy — it just contacts whoever posted it. Experts recommend going directly to the company's official website independently to verify the opening exists.

Which combination of features is most consistent with a ghost job or scam posting, according to experts?

Specific job title, detailed requirements, modest salary, company name matches the website — These are signs of a legitimate posting. Specific requirements, verifiable company information, and a realistic salary range are what real listings look like. None of the red flags experts identify appear here.

Vague responsibilities, unusually wide salary range, inconsistent company details, listed for four months — Correct. Experts identify all four of these as warning signs: vague job descriptions, an unusually wide or too-good-to-be-true salary range, inconsistent company information, and a listing that has been open far too long. Together they make a strong case for a ghost job or scam.

Remote work, no degree required, quick application, fast reply from recruiter — Remote roles with accessible requirements aren't inherently suspicious — these describe many legitimate jobs. Experts note that people seeking remote work may be especially targeted by scammers, but these features alone aren't red flags.

Requires a portfolio, asks for references, mentions a 90-day review period — Portfolio requests, reference checks, and performance review timelines are all standard hiring practices. None of these appear on experts' lists of ghost job or scam warning signs.

Experts offer a straightforward checklist for protecting yourself before you apply. First, check where the listing was originally posted — if you found it on a social or networking platform, go directly to the company's official website to confirm the same opening exists there. Second, research the company and the recruiter independently. Look up the hiring manager on LinkedIn, verify the company's contact information, and trust your instincts if something doesn't add up.

One action cuts through almost every red flag immediately: contact the company directly. A quick email or call to a verified company phone number — found through an independent search, not a link in the posting — can confirm within minutes whether a listing is real. The extra two minutes can save hours of wasted effort.

How to Verify a Job Posting Before You Apply

Check where the listing first appeared — If you found it through social media or a networking site, search for the same opening on the company's official careers page. Listings that only exist off-platform are a warning sign. Research the company and recruiter independently — Look up the organization through an independent search — not through any links in the posting. Verify the recruiter's identity through a professional network using a separate search. Check how long the listing has been posted — Many job boards show an original posting date. A listing open for several months with no hire is one of the top signals experts identify for ghost jobs. Question unusually wide or high salary ranges — A compensation range that seems far too good for the role description is a red flag for both ghost jobs and scams. Compare against realistic ranges for the industry and position level. Contact the company directly if anything feels off — Use a phone number or email found through your own independent research — not anything listed in the posting. A real company will confirm whether the role exists. Stop contact immediately if money is requested — No legitimate employer asks job applicants for money before employment begins. Any payment request — for any reason — is the clearest possible signal to end the conversation.

Data sources for this story

The broader economic picture makes the stakes higher. Weekly jobless claims fell to 194,000 — the lowest since July — signaling that the labor market remains competitive. More people are actively searching, which means more potential targets for ghost listings and scams. In a tight market, the pressure to apply quickly can override the caution that keeps applicants safe.

The job search has always required resilience. But today's landscape adds a new layer of vigilance: not just standing out from other candidates, but first making sure the opportunity is real. Ghost jobs won't disappear — companies have too many business reasons to post them. AI-powered scams will only get more convincing. The readers who understand the difference, and know the red flags, are the ones who won't waste their next six Saturdays on a position that was never going to be filled.

Before Your Next Application

Verify through the company's official website: If you found the listing on a social or networking platform, search for the same role directly on the employer's careers page before applying.

Research the recruiter independently: Search for the hiring manager's name and the company through a separate search — not through any links contained in the posting itself.

Check the original posting date: Many job boards display when a listing was first published. A posting open for several months without a hire is a strong ghost job indicator.

Walk away if money is requested: Any employer asking for payment — for equipment, training, fees, or anything else — before you are employed is running a scam. End contact immediately.

Sources & References