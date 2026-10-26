FTC sues Dollar General, alleging customers were charged more than listed prices

The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday that it has joined 20 states in suing Dollar General Corp. over alleged deceptive pricing practices.

The FTC accuses Dollar General of routinely charging customers more at checkout than the prices displayed on store shelves, product tags and advertisements.

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According to the lawsuit, Dollar General received more than 29,000 complaints between January 2023 and March 2026 from customers who said stores failed to honor advertised prices. The agency alleges the company has failed to adequately address the problem despite repeated complaints and enforcement actions.

“Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last,” said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

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The FTC and states are seeking monetary relief, including restitution for affected customers, civil penalties and the recovery of profits obtained through alleged unlawful practices. They are also asking a federal court to permanently prohibit Dollar General from engaging in deceptive pricing practices.

Dollar General has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.