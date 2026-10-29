Chick-fil-A takes its drive-thru experience across the pond

Chick-fil-A is opening its first drive-thru restaurant in the United Kingdom. The location will be the fast-food chain's sixth in the U.K. and its only restaurant in Scotland.

"Opening our first drive-thru in the U.K. and our first restaurant in Scotland marks an important step forward for Chick-fil-A. Much more than a new level of convenience, the drive-thru extends our signature hospitality into a new service channel, bringing together innovation, quality food and genuine personal connection. We are proud to introduce this experience in Hamilton and look forward to welcoming the community," said Joanna Symonds, head of U.K. operations for Chick-fil-A.

RELATED STORY | Chick-fil-A says cyberattack exposed some customer account information

The company also plans to expand its presence in the region, committing a $100 million investment to future growth.

The new drive-thru opens Friday and, like all Chick-fil-A locations, will be closed on Sundays.

The menu in the U.K. is somewhat pared down compared with the U.S. menu. Customers cannot order breakfast items or ice cream cones. Wraps and chicken strips also are not available. However, customers on both sides of the Atlantic can order the company's signature waffle fries.

Chick-fil-A also operates in Canada and opened its first Asian location in Singapore in 2025.

RELATED STORY | Chick-fil-A introducing Chicken and Waffles Sandwich, s’mores drinks