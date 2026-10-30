Beyond chocolate, these Halloween candies can be dangerous for dogs

Halloween may mean plenty of treats for people, but some of the candy in your bowl can pose a serious risk to your dog.

Chocolate is one of the best-known dangers. The darker and more bitter the chocolate, the greater the potential risk, and smaller dogs can be affected by smaller amounts.

But chocolate isn’t the only concern. Pet owners should also watch for sugar-free candy or gum containing xylitol, as well as treats containing raisins or macadamia nuts. Candy wrappers can also cause problems if swallowed, potentially creating a blockage in a pet’s digestive system.

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Signs that something may be wrong can vary depending on what and how much a dog eats. Symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, restlessness, weakness or more serious reactions.

The safest approach is to keep Halloween candy in a place pets cannot reach and remind children not to share their treats with dogs.

If your dog does get into the candy bowl, contact your veterinarian or an animal poison control service. Be ready to tell them what your dog ate, approximately how much, your dog’s weight and when it happened. Those details can help determine how serious the exposure may be.

Bottom line: Halloween treats are best left to the humans. Keeping the candy bowl out of reach could prevent an unwanted trip to the vet.