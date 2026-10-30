McDonald's launches Pokémon Happy Meal promotion with collectible boxes

McDonald's is teaming up with Pokémon for its next Happy Meal promotion.

Beginning Nov. 10, customers can purchase Pokémon-themed Happy Meals featuring three collectible box designs and 15 collectible toys.

RELATED STORY | McDonald’s drive-thru screens could soon be selling more than food

Each meal includes one toy and two Pokémon trading cards.

A similar promotion in Japan last year sparked controversy after Happy Meals sold out within hours. Some scalpers reportedly placed bulk orders, discarded the food and resold the Pokémon cards for profit.

Earlier this fall, Krispy Kreme celebrated 30 years of Pokémon with the release of six limited-edition Pokémon-themed doughnuts. The promotion has since ended.

Pokémon's anniversary is fueling a surge in demand for trading cards — some worth thousands of dollars.

RELATED STORY | Pokémon-themed doughnuts arrive at Krispy Kreme for 30th anniversary celebration