Remote jobs are booming again. Here's where the openings are.

A new FlexJobs report shows fully remote job postings rose 33% in the third quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth.

Project management had the highest number of remote job openings, while operations roles saw the fastest growth.

"Despite all the noise about return-to-office mandates, the actual jobs data we're seeing tells a different story. Three consecutive quarters of remote job growth prove that work-from-home careers remain a powerful differentiator across industries," the report said.

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UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health were among the top companies hiring remote workers. Most of the available positions require prior experience, meaning recent college graduates may face a more challenging job search.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 10.7% of workers work entirely from home, while an additional 11.2% perform some of their work hours from home.

Computer and mathematical occupations were the most likely to work remotely. As of September, more than 38% of those workers performed all of their work from home, while another 25% worked from home for part of their hours.

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Transportation and material moving occupations were the least likely to work remotely, with 98% of workers in those occupations performing all of their work in person.

