Interactive: See which holiday travel days could save you the most

The difference between the cheapest and most expensive days to fly could be hundreds of dollars. A KAYAK travel expert breaks down the exact dates — and how to use them to your advantage.

The average domestic airfare sits at $394 right now — but the moment holiday demand kicks in, that number climbs fast. One traveler looking to get to New York for Christmas found fares already hitting $800 a ticket. The good news: the date you pick matters more than almost any other factor.

Whether you're heading home for Thanksgiving or planning a Christmas getaway, this guide puts the data in your hands. Tell us your holiday and we'll show you which days to book, which days to avoid, and how much money is on the table.

$394 — Avg. Domestic Airfare

19% — Cheaper on Thanksgiving Day

45% — Savings Flying Jan. 2 vs. Dec. 27

The holiday travel season is not one market — it's two distinct pricing cycles running back to back. Understanding which days carry premium demand, and which ones travelers overlook, is the difference between paying $394 and paying $800 for the same distance.

KAYAK travel trends expert Kayla DeLoache has studied both holidays closely, and her advice cuts against conventional wisdom in at least one important way: the holiday morning itself is often the smartest time to fly.

Flying on the holiday itself can yield a lot of savings Kayla DeLoache, KAYAK travel trends expert

Best vs. Worst Days to Fly: Holiday-by-Holiday

Holiday Most Expensive Day Cheapest Day Best Return Strategy Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 20 Thanksgiving Day itself Avoid Sunday after — fly Monday or Tuesday Pre-Thanksgiving Week Wednesday before (high demand + fares) Monday, Nov. 23 Book now — prices rising fast Christmas Dec. 19 Dec. 21 or Dec. 22 Jan. 2 return (45% cheaper than Dec. 27) New Year's Return Dec. 27 Jan. 2 Waiting pays off — biggest single-trip savings window

The Wednesday-before-Thanksgiving problem is real and well-documented. DeLoache herself used to fly that day — and she's a travel expert. 'I always used to fly the Wednesday before. It's more expensive, it's more crowded,' she said. Her husband found the alternative: Thanksgiving morning, no lines, home before the parade.

For Christmas, the calculus on the return trip is especially striking. KAYAK's data shows that Dec. 27 — the day after most people are ready to head home — is the single most expensive post-holiday travel day. Waiting just six days, to Jan. 2, cuts that cost by 45%.

Typically, avoiding the Wednesday before and the Sunday after, those are usually the most expensive days and most crowded to fly Kayla DeLoache, KAYAK travel trends expert

Do You Know the Holiday Flight Rules?

Four questions. Test what the data actually says — before you book.

According to KAYAK data, which day has the lowest average fares for Thanksgiving travel?

Monday, Nov. 25 — traffic has cleared — Monday after Thanksgiving is cheaper than peak days, but KAYAK pinpoints one day as the clear winner — and it's not the Monday after.

Thanksgiving Day itself — Correct. KAYAK data shows fares on Thanksgiving Day are about 19% lower than on the most expensive travel days — because most people still want to fly before the holiday.

Tuesday before Thanksgiving — Tuesday is a quieter travel day but not the cheapest overall. KAYAK's analysis specifically flags Thanksgiving morning as the real bargain window.

Friday, Nov. 22 — the day before the holiday — Actually, KAYAK identifies a Friday in November — but Nov. 20 — as the MOST expensive day, not the cheapest. Day selection matters here.

KAYAK calls this the single most expensive day to fly in the Thanksgiving travel window. Which day is it?

Wednesday, Nov. 26 — the night before Thanksgiving — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is expensive and crowded — but KAYAK's data singles out a different day as the peak pricing day: Friday, Nov. 20.

Sunday, Nov. 30 — the return rush — Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest and priciest return days, but it's not KAYAK's flagged peak. Nov. 20 takes that title.

Friday, Nov. 20 — the first major departure day — Correct. KAYAK identifies Friday, Nov. 20 as the most expensive Thanksgiving travel day this year. Booking away from this date is one of the easiest ways to cut costs.

Saturday, Nov. 22 — families heading out early — Saturday departures do carry demand, but KAYAK's analysis specifically flags Nov. 20 — not the Saturday — as the pricing peak.

KAYAK data shows flying home on Jan. 2 instead of Dec. 27 saves travelers roughly how much?

Around 10–15% — The savings are much larger than that. KAYAK's data pegs the difference between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2 at 45% — making this one of the biggest single-trip bargains of the holiday season.

Around 25% — Close in spirit but not the number. KAYAK's analysis puts the Dec. 27-to-Jan. 2 savings gap at 45% — nearly half the fare.

Around 45% — Exactly right. Waiting until Jan. 2 to fly home could cost 45% less than traveling on Dec. 27, the most expensive post-holiday travel day, per KAYAK data.

More than 60% — The savings are significant but not quite that dramatic. KAYAK puts the gap at 45% — still enough to justify shifting your return by a few days if your schedule allows.

KAYAK's travel expert says Christmas flights have a specific booking sweet spot. What is it?

Book as far in advance as possible — months ahead — For Christmas, booking ultra-early doesn't necessarily help the way it might for summer travel. KAYAK identifies a tighter sweet spot: three to seven weeks out.

Three to seven weeks before departure — Correct. KAYAK travel trends expert Kayla DeLoache specifically recommends booking Christmas flights three to seven weeks in advance for the best fares available.

One to two weeks out — last-minute deals are real — Last-minute holiday deals are rare for Christmas travel. Demand is high enough that waiting squeezes options and raises prices. The sweet spot is three to seven weeks out, not one to two.

Right after Halloween — early November is optimal — While booking early is generally smart, KAYAK's data points to three to seven weeks before departure as the specific sweet spot — not necessarily early November for all travelers.

Frequent traveler Todd Schmutte put it simply: flexibility and a willingness to compare dates on the airline's own calendar view is how savvy travelers find the gap. 'Usually, we fly Delta, and they'll show the different dates, and it's cheaper flying Wednesday vs Thursday, or landing Monday vs Sunday,' he said.

That kind of date-grid shopping — looking one day earlier or one day later than your target — is exactly what travel experts recommend before hitting book. On a $800 fare, even a 19% reduction puts more than $150 back in your pocket.

The Holiday Travel Pricing Calendar

Now — Book Thanksgiving flights immediately

Nov. 20 — Most expensive Thanksgiving departure day

Nov. 23 — More affordable Thanksgiving departure option

Thanksgiving Day — Cheapest day to fly — ~19% below peak fares

Sunday after Thanksgiving — Most crowded, most expensive return day

3–7 weeks before Christmas — Christmas booking sweet spot opens

Dec. 19 — Most expensive pre-Christmas departure day

Dec. 21–22 — Better-value Christmas departure days

Dec. 27 — Most expensive post-Christmas return day

Jan. 2 — Return trip costs ~45% less than Dec. 27

Holiday Travel Myths vs. What the Data Shows

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is your best bet for a smooth trip.

Verdict: false

KAYAK and travel experts consistently identify the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as one of the most expensive AND most crowded days to fly. Flying Thanksgiving morning is both cheaper and less hectic.

Flying on Christmas Day or Thanksgiving Day itself is inconvenient and pricier.

Verdict: false

KAYAK data shows Thanksgiving Day fares run about 19% lower than peak travel days. Most travelers avoid the holiday morning, which is exactly why it's less crowded and less expensive.

You should fly home right after Christmas to avoid overstaying your welcome.

Verdict: mostly false

Dec. 27 is the most expensive post-holiday return day. Waiting until Jan. 2 costs approximately 45% less, according to KAYAK — a significant savings for anyone with schedule flexibility.

For Christmas travel, book as early in the fall as possible.

Verdict: mixed

KAYAK identifies a specific sweet spot of three to seven weeks in advance as optimal for Christmas flights. Booking extremely early doesn't necessarily guarantee the best fares the way it might for peak summer travel.

How to Find the Best Holiday Fare Before You Book

Pick your holiday and identify the peak days — For Thanksgiving, avoid Nov. 20 departures and Sunday returns. For Christmas, steer clear of Dec. 19 departures and Dec. 27 returns. These are KAYAK's flagged pricing peaks. Open the date-grid view on your airline or travel app — Most booking platforms show a calendar with prices by day. Scan one to two days on either side of your target date — even a single-day shift can reveal meaningful savings. Test the holiday morning option — Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day departures are underbooked because most travelers avoid them. Flights tend to run on time, and fares are lower. If your gathering allows it, consider arriving the same day. Plan your return for Jan. 2 if at all possible — The post-Christmas return window peaks on Dec. 27. Waiting until Jan. 2 to fly home can cut your return fare by roughly 45%, per KAYAK's data. Book Thanksgiving travel immediately — KAYAK recommends booking Thanksgiving flights as soon as possible — the window is short and demand is building. Christmas travelers still have the three-to-seven-week sweet spot available.

The average domestic fare of $394 reflects today's baseline — before holiday demand fully kicks in. With inflation pushing up the cost of travel across the board, the gap between a thoughtfully booked ticket and a last-minute one is wider than it used to be. Every dollar saved on airfare is a dollar that stays in your holiday budget.

The bottom line from travel experts this season: your dates matter more than your destination. A shift of even one day — away from the Wednesday before, away from the Sunday after, and toward the holiday morning itself — is one of the most reliable ways to keep your holiday travel budget intact.

Your Pre-Booking Checklist

Check the KAYAK Holiday Travel Guide: KAYAK's full holiday travel check-in details the cheapest and most expensive days for both Thanksgiving and Christmas travel.

Compare Alternate Dates on Your Airline's App: Open the flexible-dates calendar view. Shift your departure or return by one to two days and compare what it saves — even a single day away from the peak can change the price significantly.

Book Christmas Travel in the Next Few Weeks: KAYAK's sweet spot for Christmas bookings is three to seven weeks in advance. That window is open now — don't let it close.

Extend Your Return to Jan. 2 If Possible: Dec. 27 is the priciest post-Christmas travel day. Jan. 2 fares can be up to 45% cheaper — potentially hundreds of dollars back in your pocket for a few extra days.

Sources & References