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Pokémon-themed doughnuts arrive at Krispy Kreme for 30th anniversary celebration

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 30 years of Pokémon with six limited-edition doughnuts, themed boxes and a free doughnut offer Saturday.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Krispy Kreme
Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme doughnuts
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Krispy Kreme said it is celebrating 30 years of Pokémon with the release of six limited-edition Pokémon-themed doughnuts available Tuesday.

The Pokémon Doughnut Collection will be available at participating shops nationwide. The doughnuts include:

• Bulbasaur Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in vanilla-flavored icing and topped with frosting and a Bulbasaur piece.

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• Charmander Doughnut — an unglazed shell doughnut with chocolate- and toasted marshmallow-flavored filling, dipped in orange-colored caramel icing and red and gold sugar sprinkles, topped with a Charmander piece.

• Squirtle Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut piped with cotton candy-flavored buttercreme, dipped in sanding sugar and nonpareils, and topped with a surfing Squirtle piece.

• Pikachu Doughnut — an unglazed shell filled with lemon-flavored creme filling, dipped in vanilla icing, decorated with drizzle and nonpareils, and topped with a Pikachu piece.

• Jigglypuff Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut piped with strawberry-flavored buttercreme, sprinkled with strawberry-flavored cookie pieces, and topped with a Jigglypuff piece.

• Poké Ball Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in vanilla-flavored icing and red sprinkles, then piped with chocolate icing.

A dozen doughnuts come in special themed boxes. Additionally, customers who visit Krispy Kreme in a Pokémon-themed outfit Saturday can get a free glazed doughnut.

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“We had so much fun bringing the world of Pokémon to life through doughnuts in a way only Krispy Kreme can,” said Alison Holder, chief brand and product officer at Krispy Kreme. “From Pokémon-inspired creations and playful flavors to themed cups, special packaging and fan surprises, this collection is made to be caught and shared as we celebrate 30 incredible years of Pokémon.”

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