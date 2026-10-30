National park visitor fees to fund $1.2M renovation of historic DC golf course, report says

The Trump administration is planning to spend over $1 million on renovations to the historic East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C., according to documents reviewed and reported on by The Washington Post.

The news outlet said the funding for the project will come from visitor fees paid at national parks across the country.

The work at the golf course is part of President Trump's ongoing plans to remake the national city.

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Earlier this month, the National Park Service cut down hundreds of trees at the golf course before a judge ordered them to stop in a heated hearing.

The administration has appealed the ruling that stopped them from continuing their work on the golf course.