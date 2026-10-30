Interactive: Did you buy this recalled Whole Foods supplement?

A popular ashwagandha capsule sold at Whole Foods and Amazon is being recalled over possible salmonella contamination. Here's how to check if your bottle is affected — and what to do next.

If you picked up a bottle of 365 Whole Foods Market Ashwagandha Capsules anytime in the past year, you may have a recalled product sitting in your medicine cabinet right now. Vitality Works Inc. has issued a recall affecting a specific lot sold at Whole Foods locations and on Amazon.com across more than 30 states.

No illnesses have been reported yet — but health officials say consumers should stop taking the capsules immediately and return them for a full refund. The two-step check takes about 30 seconds.

30+ — States Affected

120 — Capsule Count

0 — Illnesses Reported

Salmonella is no small concern. Even a supplement marketed for wellness can become a health risk when contamination enters the supply chain — and the window here is wide. The recalled product was sold from November 24, 2025, through October 20, 2026, meaning bottles could still be sitting on shelves at home or arriving from online orders placed months ago.

The recall applies to one specific lot number — 2025-26227 — of the 365 Whole Foods Market Standardized + Full Spectrum Blend Ashwagandha Capsules, 120 count. Both the lot number and the expiration date are printed on the bottom of the bottle, making this a quick check anyone can do right now.

The recalled product — the 365 Whole Foods Market Standardized + Full Spectrum Blend Ashwagandha Capsules, 120 count — was manufactured by Vitality Works Inc. and sold through two channels: directly in Whole Foods Market stores across more than 30 states and through Amazon.com. That broad distribution means the recall touches shoppers who may not even associate a wellness supplement with a potential contamination risk.

Health officials and the company are urging anyone with the affected lot to discard the capsules entirely and not consume them, even if they feel fine. Salmonella infections can cause symptoms ranging from diarrhea and fever to more serious illness, particularly in younger children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

What's True About This Recall

All 365 Whole Foods Market Ashwagandha products are being recalled.

Verdict: false

Only one specific lot number — 2025-26227 — is subject to this recall. Other lot numbers of the same product are not included. Check the bottom of your bottle before discarding.

People who took these capsules are definitely getting sick.

Verdict: false

As of the time the recall was issued, no illnesses had been reported. The recall is precautionary, based on possible contamination — not confirmed cases.

You can only get a refund if you return the capsules to where you bought them.

Verdict: false

Refunds are available at any Whole Foods Market store, not just the original purchase location. Whether you bought in-store or through Amazon.com, you can bring the product to any Whole Foods location.

The recall applies to online Amazon purchases as well as in-store buys.

Verdict: true

The recalled product was sold both in Whole Foods Market stores and through Amazon.com between November 24, 2025, and October 20, 2026. Both channels are covered by the recall.

What To Do Right Now — In Three Steps

Find your bottle — Look for a 120-count bottle labeled '365 Whole Foods Market Standardized + Full Spectrum Blend Ashwagandha Capsules.' It may be in a medicine cabinet, a supplement drawer, or a bag if ordered recently. Check the bottom — Flip the bottle over. If the lot number reads 2025-26227 AND the expiration date reads 10/13/2028, your bottle is recalled. Do not take any more capsules. Discard and get your refund — Discard the product as instructed. Then bring your receipt or the bottle to any Whole Foods Market store for a full refund — regardless of where or how you originally purchased it.

Vitality Works Inc., the manufacturer behind this product, issued the recall voluntarily. The company makes a range of supplements sold under various retail brands. In this case, the affected product carried the Whole Foods 365 store brand label — a line shoppers often associate with quality standards they trust.

Recalls tied to salmonella contamination in supplements are not isolated events, but they remain serious. The pathogen can survive in dry, powdered, or encapsulated products without any obvious change in smell, color, or texture — which is why the lot number check is the only reliable way to know if your specific bottle is affected.

Which States Are Covered by This Recall?

The recalled product was distributed across the following states and the District of Columbia: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

Whether you bought the product at a Whole Foods store location in any of these states or ordered online through Amazon.com with delivery to one of these areas, the same recall and refund policy applies.

This recall is a reminder that product safety oversight extends into the supplement aisle — a category that many shoppers assume is lower-risk than packaged food. Ashwagandha is widely used as a stress and wellness supplement, and the 365 Whole Foods Market brand is positioned as a trustworthy, retailer-backed option. That trust makes it even more important to verify your specific bottle before continuing use.

If your lot number doesn't match 2025-26227, you're in the clear for now. But anyone who bought this product within the affected window and hasn't checked yet should flip that bottle over today — it takes less than a minute to know for certain.

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