Parents can now get Meta alerts about teens’ suicide, self-harm searches

Meta has expanded its teen safety alerts across more platforms, the social media company announced.

Parents using its supervision tools will now be notified if their teen repeatedly searches for suicide or self-harm terms on Facebook or Instagram.

They will also be notified if the teen has conversations with Meta AI that suggest they may be at risk of suicide or self-harm.

The alerts will be sent via email, text or WhatsApp, depending on which contact information is available. Parents will also see an in-app notification that, once opened, will display a full-screen message explaining that the teen has "repeatedly tried to search Instagram for terms associated with suicide or self-harm within a short period of time."

The alerts will also give parents the option to view resources designed to help them navigate conversations around the topic.

“It’s vital that parents have the information they need to support their teens," said Vicki Shotbolt, CEO of Parent Zone. "This is a really important step that should help give parents greater peace of mind – if their teen is actively trying to look for this type of harmful content on Instagram, they’ll know about it.”

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.