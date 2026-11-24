Fast-fashion retailer Shein has agreed to pay $100 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it misled customers.

The FTC says the money will be used to compensate customers harmed by the company's practices.

The agency said tens of thousands of customers reported receiving their orders late, while others never received them at all. Shein allegedly failed to notify customers of shipping delays as required by law.

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The FTC also accused Shein of publishing positive product reviews while suppressing or deleting negative ones.

Investigators also found that some cotton Shein advertised as U.S.-grown originated in China.

Under the proposed settlement, Shein would be required to stop misrepresenting delivery times, suppressing negative reviews and making deceptive claims about its supply chain. The company would also have to provide adequate customer service.