Fashion giant Shein facing new scrutiny from US regulators

The fashion giant Shein is facing new scrutiny from U.S. regulators after revealing its U.S. Operations are under investigation by the FTC, the Federal Trade Commission.

Right now, Shein is getting ready for Hong Kong stock offering and Bloomberg reports the probe is focused on consumer protection.

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Shein has yet to disclose exactly what investigators are looking at, but says they are cooperating.

Last April, Shein was among the companies that were reported to have price hikes and import charges. This was due to tariff's that President Trump had initiated as well as ending a customs exemption that allowed goods worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty-free.

The FTC has had a busy week. On Thursday, the commission announced it was suing a popular weight-loss site for alleged privacy and billing infractions.

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They allege that Hims & Hers, the website involved "fails to clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form."

The FTC also alleges that the company makes it extremely difficult to cancel subscriptions.