DNC chair says Democrats must deliver on promises after midterm wins

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin says his party's sweeping victories in Tuesday's midterm elections represent a rejection of President Donald Trump's agenda.

In an interview with Scripps News, Martin said voters turned to Democrats, giving them control of Congress, out of frustration over the economy, rising costs and health care.

"We have to deliver now," Martin said. "And we have an agenda."

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Martin insists Democratic leaders are already developing proposals aimed at lowering costs and addressing affordability concerns.

Looking ahead, Martin said his focus remains on building lasting Democratic support ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

"I'm not interested in just winning one election cycle," he said. "I'm not interested in just winning the 28 cycle. I'm interested in building durable power so we can actually build a type of country that helps working people."

Watch Martin's full interview with Scripps News