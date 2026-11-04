Local grocery stores win on service but lag behind chains online, study finds

When it comes to grocery shopping, bigger may not always be better.

A recent survey of 5,000 U.S. supermarket shoppers found that 60% shop at independent grocery stores at least occasionally.

Why? More than half point to friendly, personal service and community support.

“This research demonstrates that shoppers value the personalized service, local products and community commitment that define independent grocery stores. It also provides a roadmap for how our members can build on those strengths through innovation, greater convenience and more visible savings," said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO.

Shoppers also cited fresh food quality and locally sourced products.

Where independent grocers appear to be falling behind, however, is in digital offerings and loyalty programs.

The study found that 57% of independent grocery shoppers have purchased groceries online recently, but only 59% say their primary store offers online ordering. That compares with 85% of chain stores.

When it comes to loyalty, just 56% of independent grocery shoppers are enrolled in loyalty programs. That compares with 81% of chain shoppers.

“Independent grocers play a critical role in maintaining competition, choice and affordability in communities across the country,” Ferrara added. “Ensuring they can compete on a level playing field is essential to preserving the very qualities consumers value most.”