Toddler snack sold nationwide recalled over choking risk

A popular children's snack is being recalled due to a choking hazard.

According to the FDA, Once Upon a Farm is recalling all lots and varieties of its fruit-flavored Tractor Wheel Organic Toddler Soft-Baked bars. The company says the snacks can rapidly hydrate into a dense mass, which can present a choking hazard to toddlers.

The Tractor Wheels were distributed nationwide, including in Puerto Rico, and reached consumers through online sales and retail stores.

The recall covers all lot codes currently in distribution, as well as expired products that may still be on consumers' shelves.

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The "best if used by" dates range from Oct. 30, 2026, to Aug. 26, 2027.

Here is a look at the products included in the recall:

Tractor Wheels – Strawberry, Pumpkin & Beet



5 count - Net Wt. 3.35 oz (95g) - UPC 81000351261

10 count - Net Wt. 6.7 oz (190 g) - UPC 810003512932

Tractor Wheels – Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach



5 count - Net Wt. 3.35 oz (95g) - UPC 81000351260

10 count - Net Wt. 6.7 oz (190 g) - UPC 810003512840

Tractor Wheels – Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower



5 count - Net Wt. 3.35 oz (95g) - UPC 81000351262

Tractor Wheels (Variety Pack) – Strawberry, Pumpkin & Beet/Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach



20 count – (10) Apple, (10) Strawberry - Net Wt. 13.4 oz (380g) - UPC 810003512918

TW 30 Ct Variety Pack – Stawberry, Pumpkin & Beet (10ct)/Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach (10ct), Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower (10ct)



30 count - Net Wt. 20.1 oz (570g) - UPC 810003512925

Organic Baby & Toddler Snack Sampler Packs – Online Only



Containing 5 count cartons of Tractor Wheels along with other Baby and Toddler Snack products

Organic Baby & Toddler Snack Sampler 9 count



Contains 3 - 5 count cartons of tractor wheels all three flavors - Case 10810003513670

Organic Baby & Toddler Snack Sampler 12 count



Contains 3 - 5 count cartons of tractor wheels all three flavors - Case 10810003513694

Organic Ultimate Snack Sampler 15 count



Contains 3 - 5 count cartons of tractor wheels all three flavors - Case 10810003513687

No injuries have been reported. Consumers are advised not to open the packages or eat the recalled products. They can return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.