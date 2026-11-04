Toddler snack sold nationwide recalled over choking risk

A popular children's snack is being recalled due to a choking hazard.
According to the FDA, Once Upon a Farm is recalling all lots and varieties of its fruit-flavored Tractor Wheel Organic Toddler Soft-Baked bars. The company says the snacks can rapidly hydrate into a dense mass, which can present a choking hazard to toddlers.
The Tractor Wheels were distributed nationwide, including in Puerto Rico, and reached consumers through online sales and retail stores.
The recall covers all lot codes currently in distribution, as well as expired products that may still be on consumers' shelves.
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The "best if used by" dates range from Oct. 30, 2026, to Aug. 26, 2027.
Here is a look at the products included in the recall:
Tractor Wheels – Strawberry, Pumpkin & Beet
- 5 count - Net Wt. 3.35 oz (95g) - UPC 81000351261
- 10 count - Net Wt. 6.7 oz (190 g) - UPC 810003512932
Tractor Wheels – Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach
- 5 count - Net Wt. 3.35 oz (95g) - UPC 81000351260
- 10 count - Net Wt. 6.7 oz (190 g) - UPC 810003512840
Tractor Wheels – Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower
- 5 count - Net Wt. 3.35 oz (95g) - UPC 81000351262
Tractor Wheels (Variety Pack) – Strawberry, Pumpkin & Beet/Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach
- 20 count – (10) Apple, (10) Strawberry - Net Wt. 13.4 oz (380g) - UPC 810003512918
TW 30 Ct Variety Pack – Stawberry, Pumpkin & Beet (10ct)/Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach (10ct), Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower (10ct)
- 30 count - Net Wt. 20.1 oz (570g) - UPC 810003512925
Organic Baby & Toddler Snack Sampler Packs – Online Only
- Containing 5 count cartons of Tractor Wheels along with other Baby and Toddler Snack products
Organic Baby & Toddler Snack Sampler 9 count
- Contains 3 - 5 count cartons of tractor wheels all three flavors - Case 10810003513670
Organic Baby & Toddler Snack Sampler 12 count
- Contains 3 - 5 count cartons of tractor wheels all three flavors - Case 10810003513694
Organic Ultimate Snack Sampler 15 count
- Contains 3 - 5 count cartons of tractor wheels all three flavors - Case 10810003513687
No injuries have been reported. Consumers are advised not to open the packages or eat the recalled products. They can return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.