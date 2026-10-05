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122,000+ Gatorade cases recalled over undeclared food dyes

Lots of Gatorade sports drink bottles on sale inside local supermarket.
Shutterstock.com/ZikG
Lots of Gatorade sports drink bottles on sale inside local supermarket.
Lots of Gatorade sports drink bottles on sale inside local supermarket.
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More than 122,000 cases of Gatorade are being recalled because some bottles may contain food dyes that are not listed on the label.

According to the FDA, the recall includes 28-ounce bottles of Gatorade Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange and Orange Zero.

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The recalled products were sold in 37 states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

The FDA says the drinks may contain undeclared Yellow 5 or Yellow 6 food coloring.

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The agency has classified the action as a Class II recall, meaning exposure could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, while serious adverse health consequences are unlikely.

At this time, it is unclear whether consumers who purchased the recalled Gatorade products will be offered a refund.

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