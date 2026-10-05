Walmart, Trader Joe’s frozen berries added to expanded recall due to E. coli

A recall has been expanded for frozen organic blueberries and berry blends sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's.

The recall, which was initially announced in July and expanded again in early September, includes select lots of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend (10 oz.), Great Value Organic Blueberries (10 oz.), and Trader Joe's Organic Mixed Berry Blend.

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The products are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

E. coli can cause illness characterized by severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

The recalled Great Value products were shipped to select Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia, as well as Puerto Rico. Consumers are encouraged to check their freezers for the affected products.

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The recalled Trader Joe's product was shipped to select stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, D.C.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should not eat them. Instead, they should discard the items or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.