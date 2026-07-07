Recall issued for frozen blueberries due to possible e. Coli contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for frozen GreenWise Organic Blueberries due to possible E. coli contamination.

The product, GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries 10 oz was shipped to Publix retail stores throughout 8 states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

If you purchased these blueberries, you're asked to not consume it. The blueberries should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

RECENT RECALLS | Recall of potato chips upgraded to FDA's highest level due to salmonella risk

Those who have consumed food contaminated with E. coli can experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and vomiting.

Most healthy individuals are able to recover within a week, however some infection can result in serious health complications.

The affected product lot is:

Product : Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries

: Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries Package Size : 10 oz

: 10 oz Lot Code : 60401

: 60401 Best By Date: February 9, 2028

The FDA has reported 12 confirmed cases of consumers experiencing stomach illness between May 11, 2026 and June 5, 2026 linked with E. coli infections.

RECENT RECALLS | Target recalling children's toy due to possible choking hazard

If you have questions or concerns about the recall, you can contact Info.foodsafety@comfrut.com or 336-899-5612.