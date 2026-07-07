Pringles unveils flavored hot dog buns inspired by its potato crisps

Pringles already has a wide variety of flavors, ranging from classics such as sour cream and onion to beer cheeseburger, so it may come as little surprise that the potato crisp brand has introduced hot dog buns inspired by its crisps.

This week, Pringles introduced three new “Pop Dog Buns” inspired by its flavors: Sour Cream and Onion Pop Dog Bun, BBQ Pop Dog Bun and Honey Mustard Pop Dog Bun. The buns are 7.5 inches long, about the size of one of its cans.

Pringles says its Sour Cream and Onion Pop Dog Bun has “the tangy, savory and creamy flavors fans know and love, reimagined in a soft, potato-based bun.”

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The BBQ Pop Dog Bun is “a little smoky with a touch of sweetness for a backyard barbecue flavor that perfectly complements any hot dog.”

The Honey Mustard Pop Dog Bun “combines the sweetness of honey with the tang of mustard for a bold, satisfying twist on the classic bun.”

The buns will be available online Wednesday and July 15. They will be included with the purchase of a Pringles three-pack, which sells for $6.97.

The Pringles-inspired buns are part of the potato crisp brand’s “Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop” campaign.

“This summer, we’re bringing the ‘Once You Pop’ experience to the center of the plate. We wanted to take something everyone knows and completely flip it into an exciting new snackable experience,” said Mauricio Jenkins of Mars Snacking North America.

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“With our new ‘Once You Pop’ campaign, our mission is to continually deliver the unexpected to our fans, which is why we’re reimagining ordinary, bland buns and transforming them into an extraordinarily flavorful experience fit for our iconic cans. Trust me, that extra Pringles flavor truly makes these buns pop because … once you pop, the Pop Dogs don’t stop.”