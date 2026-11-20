President Trump tried and failed to get free legal work from a major U.S. law firm as he defended his D.C. renovation projects.

That's according to a letter the firm sent to three Democratic lawmakers two days after the midterms. The letter said the firm resisted pressure from the Trump administration to work on "vanity projects" including plans to build a commemorative arch and rename the Kennedy Center.

Judge blocks Trump's arch construction

The law firm said it did, however, help the Trump administration with other pro bono work.

The letter from Kirkland & Ellis explains how the firm has already provided 6,000 hours of pro bono work for Executive branch departments, worth roughly $11.8 million. The work is part of $125 million worth of legal services Trump claims the firm will provide for the administration as part of a wider agreement between the administration and law firms.

RELATED STORY | Judge issues 14-day extension of order blocking Trump's memorial arch in DC

Democratic lawmakers are investigating the agreement. California Senators Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) are heading the investigation.

Blumenthal told news outlets Thursday the investigation would seek to understand how other firms have aided the Trump administration under the agreement.

“The administration’s tactics smacked of implicit or overt threats, and we need to understand what led these other firms to capitulate," he said in an interview with the New York Times.