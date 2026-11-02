Interactive: A gender money gap may start at home, new study finds

A sweeping study of more than one million kids in the U.K. found girls receive significantly less money from their parents than boys. The patterns that shape financial confidence for life may be set before middle school.

The gender pay gap is a well-documented feature of working life. But new research from UVA Darden suggests the financial divide between men and women doesn't begin at the office — it begins at the kitchen table, when parents hand out cash to their kids.

The findings raise a pointed question for every family: are the habits and confidence gaps that define adult financial life being quietly built right now, in your own home?

1M+ — Children Studied

6–11% — Less Money for Girls

6.5% — Less Savings for Girls

How Much Do You Know About Kids and Money?

Four questions. See how the research might surprise you.

Where did researchers find the biggest source of the gender money gap in childhood — allowances or extra cash?

Regular allowances — boys got more each week — Actually, researchers found NO gender difference in regular allowances. The gap came almost entirely from extra money and gifts parents gave spontaneously — a subtle but significant distinction.

Extra money and gifts from parents — Correct. The study found no allowance gap between boys and girls. The disparity showed up in the informal, discretionary cash parents handed out — birthday money, rewards, ad-hoc gifts.

Part-time jobs and chores — The study focused on money children received from parents, not earnings. The key finding was about parental giving behavior, not children's work.

School-related expenses — School spending wasn't the focus. The gap the researchers measured was in discretionary money — cash kids could choose how to spend themselves.

By how much less money did girls aged 6–10 receive each month compared to boys, according to the study?

1–2% — The gap was considerably larger. Girls in that age range received 6 to 11% less money monthly — a meaningful difference that compounds over years of childhood.

6–11% — That's right. Girls aged 6 to 10 received 6 to 11% less money each month from parents than boys the same age — not from allowances, but from discretionary extra cash.

20–25% — The gap was real but not quite that large. Researchers found a 6 to 11% monthly difference for girls aged 6 to 10 — still significant when you consider how early it starts.

There was no measurable gap — The gap was clearly measurable. Girls in the 6–10 age range received 6 to 11% less money per month — and that difference had lasting effects on savings by age 15.

What happened to the monthly money gap when kids reached adolescence, between ages 11 and 15?

It grew larger — the gap widened sharply — It actually moved in the opposite direction. UVA Darden's Ray Charles Howard noted the gap diminishes in adolescence and by age 15, girls are receiving somewhat more than boys monthly.

It stayed roughly the same throughout — The gap was dynamic, not static. Between ages 11 and 15, it narrowed and then reversed — girls ended up receiving slightly more than boys on a monthly basis by age 15.

It narrowed and then reversed — girls pulled ahead by 15 — Correct. As Howard explained, from age 11 to 15 the gap diminishes and actually reverses, so that girls are receiving somewhat more than boys monthly by age 15.

Boys and girls reached exact parity at 13 — The study didn't find a precise parity point at 13. What it found was a gradual shift: the gap shrinks through adolescence and by age 15 tips slightly in girls' favor on a monthly basis.

Even though girls received slightly more money per month by age 15, what did the savings data show?

Girls had more savings — the monthly edge had compounded — Despite the monthly reversal in adolescence, the earlier years created a savings deficit that didn't fully close. Girls still had 6.5% less in savings by age 15.

Girls and boys had equal savings by 15 — Close, but not quite. Even though the monthly gap had reversed, the cumulative effect of earlier years meant girls still held 6.5% less in savings at age 15.

Girls still had 6.5% less in savings at age 15 — Correct. The monthly reversal in adolescence wasn't enough to erase the earlier gap. At 15, girls still had 6.5% less saved — a sign that the early-childhood disparity leaves a lasting mark.

The study did not measure savings — Savings were a key part of the findings. Despite girls receiving somewhat more monthly by age 15, they still held 6.5% less in savings — showing the early gap's lasting effect.

The study, co-authored by UVA Darden associate professor Ray Charles Howard, tracked more than one million children in the United Kingdom — a dataset large enough to identify patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed in the background noise of family life. What researchers found wasn't in the formal structures of allowances. It was in the informal, spontaneous moments: the birthday cash slipped into a card, the reward for a good grade, the extra few dollars handed over without a second thought.

Those small, seemingly random moments added up. For girls aged 6 to 10, they added up to receiving 6 to 11% less money each month than boys the same age.

It means boys have money in their pockets that they get to decide what to do with on a more frequent basis than girls Ray Charles Howard, UVA Darden associate professor

Howard's point cuts to what the numbers actually represent beyond the percentages. Money given to a child isn't just money — it's practice. It's the experience of weighing a small decision, spending, saving, or choosing to wait. Boys in the study got that practice more often. Girls got it less.

By the time the monthly gap reversed in adolescence — girls pulling slightly ahead at 15 — the damage to cumulative savings had already been done. The savings deficit of 6.5% at age 15 is the ledger entry for years of compounding difference.

The proposed fix from researchers is straightforward: replace spontaneous cash-giving with consistent, structured allowances. When the amount and frequency are predictable — and equal — there's no room for unconscious bias to widen the gap. It removes the informal channel where differential giving most easily creeps in.

The broader implication of the research is harder to solve with a single policy change. Howard connects what he observed in childhood directly to documented patterns in adult financial life: men have higher financial literacy, men have higher financial confidence. In his view, the childhood money patterns the study uncovered are the early chapters of that story.

We know from other research that in adulthood, men have higher financial literacy. Men have higher financial confidence. And we think what we're seeing here foreshadows that. Ray Charles Howard, UVA Darden associate professor

What Families Can Do Right Now

Switch to a structured, consistent allowance — Researchers say replacing spontaneous cash and gifts with a regular, predictable allowance is the single most direct fix the data points to. Equal frequency and equal amounts remove the informal channel where gender gaps emerge. Make money decisions visible for all kids — The gap is partly about practice — boys got to make financial decisions more often. Structured allowances for every child in the household creates equal reps for weighing, saving, and spending choices. Notice your informal giving — The study found the gap wasn't in formal allowances — it was in the unplanned moments. Awareness of when and to whom you hand out extra cash is the first step toward changing the pattern. Talk about money openly with kids of all genders — Howard's research links early money exposure to adult financial confidence and literacy. Conversations about budgeting, saving, and spending are a form of financial practice that every child benefits from equally.

About the Research: Scope and Methodology

The study was co-authored by Ray Charles Howard, an associate professor at UVA Darden School of Business. It examined data from more than one million children in the United Kingdom, making it one of the largest studies of its kind on childhood money and gender.

Researchers tracked monthly money received by children across age groups, separating structured allowances from informal extra cash and gifts. The dataset allowed the team to measure not just whether a gap existed, but when it emerged, when it changed direction, and what it meant for cumulative savings outcomes.

While the data comes from U.K. children, the researchers draw broader conclusions about how early financial exposure shapes adult financial literacy and confidence — patterns that research has documented in the United States as well.

Read the Full Research

UVA Darden Study Summary: Read the full write-up from UVA Darden on what the researchers found and why the simple allowance fix matters.

The Adult Gender Pay Gap: Scripps News reporting on how the gender pay gap has widened among American adults — and the wage trends affecting Black workers.

Sources & References