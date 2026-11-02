Need a ride to vote? Lyft, Hertz and other groups offer Election Day deals

Heading out to vote in the midterm elections, but don't have a ride? There are some organizations providing lower-cost options to help get you to the polls.

Rideshare app Lyft is offering 50% off a ride to a polling place. The code VOTE26 will give riders up to $10 off rideshare, bikeshare or scooter rides from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

"Getting to the polls is one of the most meaningful ways we get to shape our shared future, and no one should be shut out of that because they don't have a reliable way to get to the polls," said Jerry Golden, Chief Policy Officer at Lyft. "This program exists because we care about the people behind every ride, and we want every one of them to have the chance to be heard."

Lyft estimates that almost 4 million riders have used a rideshare to either go to the polls, drop off their ballot or attend an election event.

Also providing assistance to voters is Hertz.

Hertz is offering one free day when you rent for two or more days from one of its neighborhood locations. This deal runs now through November 3.

The Vote to Live Action Fund and the Vote to Live Foundation are also offering vouchers for rides to the polls in:

