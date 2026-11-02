The cost of owning a home in America just hit a record high

America's housing crisis is getting worse, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The median monthly cost of owning a home with a mortgage hit a new record high of more than $2,100. That's up 3.5% from last year.

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According to estimates released by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, sales of new single-family homes in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000. That's 0.6% below the August 2026 rate of 680,000 and 5.3% below the September 2025 rate of 714,000.

In August, sellers outnumbered buyers by 58% — the biggest gap in more than a decade, according to Redfin. The median listing price this summer was down 2.4% compared to last July.

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Officials say nearly 3 in 10 homeowners are spending at least 30% of their income on housing.

Homeowners insurance costs also increased, jumping 8.6% last year and making insurance one of the fastest-growing expenses for homeowners.