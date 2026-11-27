Fourteen years after a lone gunman carried out the deadliest elementary school shooting in American history, the Supreme Court is turning to a bitter legal fight over whether communities may outlaw the type of weapon used in that massacre — a popular class of semi-automatic guns that includes the AR-15.

In one of the most notable Second Amendment cases to reach the 6-3 conservative court in decades, the justices will hear arguments Wednesday over state and local bans on “assault-style” weapons, such as the AR-15, some of which were enacted or strengthened in response to a dramatic increase in mass shootings since 20 first graders and six educators were killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

For the government officials and gun safety groups defending the bans, the memory of deadly shootings involving the AR-15 is a driving force.

“The basic function of government is to keep its citizenry safe, and these guns are so incredibly dangerous in a densely populated area like Chicago,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke, a Democrat, who is defending one of the bans at the Supreme Court. “One hundred percent of the children who were hit with this weapon at Sandy Hook died.”

But two trends have emerged in recent years that benefit gun rights groups. First, far more Americans own an AR-15 today — as many as 26 million people, according to one estimate — than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court acknowledged as much last year, noting in a unanimous opinion that the weapons are “widely legal,” purchased by “many ordinary consumers” and that the AR–15 “is the most popular rifle in the country.”

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Second, the court’s conservatives has quickly and vastly expanded the scope and meaning of the Second Amendment.

In a series of landmark decisions, the court found for the first time that the Constitution provides individual Americans a right to own a handgun at home and to carry that weapon outside. It has made it easier to bring guns onto private property open to the public, such as stores. It has required governments defending gun laws to find a “historical antecedent,” a similar rule on the books when the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791.

In a 2008 decision that gun rights groups will cite heavily during arguments this week, the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia suggested that the Second Amendment protects weapons that are in “common use.” The plaintiffs challenging the AR-15 bans in Connecticut and Cook County, Illinois, use the phrase “common use” 56 times in their main brief supporting their position.

The Trump administration, which is backing the gun rights groups, used that phrase 49 times in its own brief filed in September.

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Kostas Moros, director of legal research and education at the Second Amendment Foundation, acknowledged that AR-15s are dangerous. But he noted that all firearms are dangerous — and, despite that, the framers protected Americans’ ability to own them in the Constitution.

“They gave the people the uninfringeable right to keep and bear arms, and that is a right of the people — not of the states, not of the government — to decide,” Moros said.

Dangerous and unusual

Blockbuster appeals at the Supreme Court are often complicated. The case over AR-15 bans, by contrast, is relatively straightforward.

Connecticut and Cook County are leaning into the Supreme Court’s reasoning in a 2022 precedent, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which struck down a strict requirement in New York that residents show cause to obtain a carry permit. As part of that decision, a 6-3 majority concluded that in order to survive a Second Amendment challenge, modern-day gun regulations needed to have some grounding in the “nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

While the court has tinkered with that standard in subsequent decisions, the state and county say there is an extensive history — dating to medieval times — of English laws banning especially dangerous weapons. Their briefs spend considerable ink discussing bans on crossbows and certain lances.

“From fourteenth-century England to twenty-first century America, governments have restricted weapons because of their unusually dangerous properties,” Connecticut officials told the Supreme Court this fall. “In each instance, legislatures have determined that a weapon is atypically lethal relative to its peers — and so have acted to prevent that weapon’s use.”

Thomas, who wrote the majority opinion in Bruen, seemed to dismiss the relevance of some of that same history when it came to handguns, noting that one of those laws came “more than 200 years before the birth of Shakespeare, more than 350 years before the Salem Witch Trials.” But he flicked at the idea that banning “launcegays” may have made sense given that they were carried when “one intended to engage in lawful combat.”

Supporters of the ban see that logic as a potential opening.

Connecticut and Cook County — which includes Chicago — note the AR-15’s ties to its military counterpart, the M16. They note that AR-15s, like other long guns, are more accurate than handguns. The weapons, which first came onto the commercial market in the 1960s, can feature a bullet that tumbles on its axis when it hits a target, creating more significant wounds, the state and county said. The weapon’s design limits recoil more than many hunting rifles, allowing a shooter to maintain control even during rapid, semi-automatic firing.

Burke, the Cook County prosecutor, said the weapon’s range and design make it “unbelievably dangerous for law enforcement.”

“It was designed for the military,” she said. “It was designed to take out enemy combatants at the greatest distance possible.”

Gun rights groups focus first on the weapon’s popularity.

Only 11 states have approved bans on AR-15s, and so the rifles are widely available and in use by gun owners across the country, the vast majority of whom never commit a crime. The plaintiffs challenging the bans described the AR-15 as the “paradigmatic American rifle” in written arguments. According to one survey, roughly 30% of American gun owners have an AR-15 or similar rifle, which works out to 26 million people. A Washington Post-Ipsos survey from 2022 works out to about 16 million Americans.

Those numbers alone, the plaintiffs said, should resolve the case in their favor.

Scalia’s 2008 precedent in District of Columbia v. Heller “stands for the proposition that arms in common use cannot be banned,” the plaintiffs told the justices.

The challengers also reject the idea that an AR-15 is more dangerous than other guns. They argue that the caliber most often used is smaller than that of many traditional hunting rifles. And they scoff at some of the warnings from government officials as bordering on science fiction.

“These are ordinary rifles,” the plaintiffs told the justices in one brief, “not phasers from Star Trek.”

“If a madman was going to my daughter’s school, I wouldn’t feel much better if he quote-unquote only had a Glock, versus an AR-15,” said Moros, whose group is one of the plaintiffs challenging the bans. “My theory has always been, you need to make targets less vulnerable to attack, rather than worry so much about what the particular gun does.”

Counting to five

Connecticut and Cook County face headwinds for another reason: At least four conservative justices have signaled skepticism with the bans to varying degrees. If that holds, it means the government will need to find at least two justices to reach a five-vote majority, assuming the court’s three-justice liberal wing supports them.

Justice Clarence Thomas, among the court’s most stalwart conservatives, made clear in 2015 that he felt lower courts upholding the bans were “relegating the Second Amendment to a second-class right.” A year later, in a case involving stun guns, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “the relative dangerousness of a weapon is irrelevant when the weapon belongs to a class of arms commonly used for lawful purposes.” Justice Neil Gorsuch has been less clear, though he voted last year to hear a similar case dealing with Maryland’s AR-15 ban.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative who is closer to the center than Alito or Thomas, wrote in the Maryland case that the state was “something of an outlier” by having a ban on the weapons. And, he said, given that millions of Americans own one, the challengers had a “strong argument” that AR-15s are protected by the Second Amendment. As an appeals court judge in 2011, Kavanaugh also dissented from a decision upholding a Washington, DC, ban on “assault-style” rifles.

If that holds, it means there will be an enormous amount of focus on Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the arguments Wednesday.

Still, groups that support additional gun regulations say they’re optimistic about the appeal. The earlier cases dealt with handguns, they note, which are more commonly used for home defense. And most federal appeals courts to review the laws — including the 7th Circuit in the Cook County case and the 2nd Circuit in the Connecticut dispute — upheld the laws.

“The chief and Justice Barrett have articulated a history-based test that looks for something useful in the history. It doesn’t just look for a Constitution frozen in time. It looks for a way in which the Constitution can still have relevance,” said Billy Clark, associate litigation director at the Giffords Law Center.

The chief justice, Clark said, is “someone who recognizes the consequences” of the court’s decisions, and “I think is going to be cautious about saying that these sorts of weapons are constitutionally enshrined.”