Holiday storms flooded East Coast communities, knocked out power to nearly a million customers and prompted the first-ever postponement of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

High winds and flooding hammered both coasts, snarling holiday travel. More than 900,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday evening, with the majority in East Coast states, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 2,200 flights to or from U.S. destinations were delayed and more than 400 were canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

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Macy’s postponed the annual Thanksgiving parade until Saturday because of concerns about how the parade’s massive balloons would fare in the wind-swept canyons between Manhattan’s skyscrapers.

Windy rain sweeps the East Coast

Torrential rain, high winds and flooding pounded sections of the East Coast. New Jersey was under a state of emergency, along with parts of New York. The weather service posted wind advisories from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

People were rescued from their cars in New York City because of flooding, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, and similar rescues were reported in other coastal communities.

“There is no destination worth your safety,” Mamdani said.

Strong winds and flooding also disrupted train lines, toppled trees and caused power outages Thanksgiving night, New York City emergency management officials said. Several scaffolding structures collapsed in the wind, with no injuries were reported.

The storms also flooded areas from North Carolina through New Jersey as high tide rolled in. Roads were closed, and emergency workers were rescuing people from cars stranded in water.

Avalon, New Jersey, was seeing some of the worst flooding in its history, Borough of Avalon Business Administrator Scott J. Wahl said.

“Not quite Hurricane Sandy,” Wahl said of the benchmark storm for his village on the far south end of New Jersey's Atlantic coast.

Floodwaters washed debris over the road, and a few drivers were rescued after driving around barricades into floodwaters, but no injuries were reported, Wahl said.

Lance Miller, 54, said floodwaters in his Ocean City, New Jersey, neighborhood were about a foot deep and that driving to the nearest supermarket would probably “destroy your car.”

Miller said he would be staying indoors and having Thanksgiving dinner with his wife and daughter. But he said some of his friends were “not so lucky” and had flooding inside their homes.

The Margate City Fire Department near Atlantic City, New Jersey, posted video on Facebook of water pouring through the city’s streets, even before heavy rains started.

A firefighter said the tide was coming in ferociously, even with an hour to go before its peak. Water closed in on houses, and sandbags were piled in front of businesses.

Some highways and bridges were temporarily closed. The nearly 18-mile (29-kilometer) Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in southern Virginia was closed for several hours Thursday morning because of high winds, while NC 12, the only highway connecting Hatteras Island on the North Carolina Outer Banks to the mainland, was closed after seawater breached the dunes and covered the two-lane highway.

In Maryland, nearly 2 million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were asked to conserve water because of intermittent power disruptions associated with the storm. Baltimore police closed several streets Thursday night after storm surge caused flooding in waterfront neighborhoods.

The storms also prompted several brief tornado warnings on Thursday, including a rare twister southeast of Seattle, Washington.

President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration Thursday for Florida in response to earlier flooding that damaged hundreds of homes and required water rescues. Trump had approved funding earlier this week, but gathered local officials on Thanksgiving to talk about it in a small signing ceremony at his home in West Palm Beach.

Trump was asked about aid for Thursday's storms on the East Coast. “Well, we’re going to look at that. We have some requests from others,” he said.

Central states see heavy snow while California faces floods

Heavy snow fell on parts of Illinois and Missouri with St. Louis recording 7.3 inches (18.5 centimeters) of snowfall. Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, recorded 14 inches.

The ice arena in Wentzville, Missouri, which hosts hockey and other ice skating activities, was empty when the roof caved in at about 3 a.m., according to the city.

Meanwhile, high-tide driven waves and strong winds caused flooding along the Pacific coast Thursday. The conditions were expected into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Record tides along the California coast forced evacuations in areas from Humboldt County in the far north to Ventura County near Los Angeles.

King tides were surging along the West Coast.

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Video showed a massive wave tearing down part of the Pacifica pier in California on Wednesday, sending it into the ocean. Officials had closed the L-shaped pier in the summer after finding cracks.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner posted more than a dozen itinerary changes on social media Thursday morning, starting with one that said trains could not run through San Clemente “due to track damage.” It also suspended service between Irvine and Oceanside because of washouts caused by high tide conditions. Service was further shut down from San Diego north to Oceanside and up to Los Angeles International Airport.