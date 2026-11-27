Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it arrested a man just days after he claimed a $2 million prize from the Massachusetts Lottery.

ICE arrested Ariel Velasquez-Morales on Nov. 24. The agency said Velasquez-Morales, a native of El Salvador, entered the U.S. illegally in 2013.

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A judge ordered his removal from the U.S. in 2014, according to ICE, but he remained in the country. ICE said Velasquez-Morales will remain in custody pending removal proceedings.

ICE did not indicate that Velasquez-Morales had been accused of any other crimes. The Trump administration had said it would prioritize the deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who have criminal records.

Velasquez-Morales purchased a $10 lottery ticket at a market in East Boston, according to ICE. He chose a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The Massachusetts Lottery said Velasquez-Morales won the $2 million prize Nov. 18.

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