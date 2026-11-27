President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump spent part of Thanksgiving speaking with U.S. troops and thanking them for their service, while the president offered mixed messages about his willingness to work with Democrats when the new Congress convenes in January.

During one call, Trump predicted the election could bring the country together.

“Our country has never been more unified and the election I think hopefully the election is going to bring us together,” Trump said.

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But during another call, Trump suggested he was prepared to reject legislation that does not meet his priorities.

“We're just going to go veto, veto, veto until we get legislation that's going to be great for everybody,” Trump said.

Trump has also recently referred to himself on social media as “Veto Corleone,” a reference to the fictional Corleone crime family from “The Godfather.”

At the same time, Trump has signaled some willingness to work with Democrats. He has offered to meet with Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive Democrat set to take office as Michigan’s next U.S. senator.

El-Sayed has proposed a Medicare for All-style health care plan branded as “Trumpcare,” including a gold insurance card. Trump has reposted information about the proposal on his social media channels.

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Whether Democrats can get major legislation to Trump’s desk remains uncertain. Democrats are set to hold a 56-seat Senate majority, according to the transcript, leaving them short of the 60 votes generally needed to overcome a filibuster. That means they would need support from at least four Republicans for legislation requiring 60 votes unless senators change filibuster rules.

The situation could create opportunities for bipartisan deals if Trump and congressional Democrats find common ground. Trump worked with a Democratic-controlled House on some legislation during his previous term, though major partisan divisions frequently complicated negotiations.

