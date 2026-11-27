“It’s true.” Actor Macaulay Culkin confirmed that a sequel to “Home Alone” will be filmed after reports surfaced days ago that the holiday classic would return to the big screen.

“Home Alone” remains a holiday movie staple for families across the U.S., building on its nearly $500 million worldwide box-office haul.

The original “Home Alone” was released in 1990, and Culkin returned for its first sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” in 1992. Four other films in the franchise followed, none featuring Culkin.

While the 1992 sequel nearly matched the commercial success of the original, the four subsequent films failed to generate the same level of interest.

The 2021 film “Home Sweet Home Alone” included a cameo by Devin Ratray, who played Buzz, the older brother of Culkin’s character.

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Variety reported that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will produce the new “Home Alone” sequel. No plot details have been announced, and it’s unclear whether Ratray or other cast members will reprise their roles more than three decades later.

Culkin played Kevin McCallister, a mischievous 8-year-old who was accidentally left home when his family traveled to Paris. Kevin then fended off a pair of bumbling burglars trying to rob the McCallister home.

Catherine O’Hara, who played Kevin’s mother, Kate, died in January. Actor John Heard, who played Kevin’s father, Peter, died in 2017.

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Joe Pesci, 83, who played Wet Bandit Harry Lime, has appeared in only a handful of films in recent years. Daniel Stern, 69, who played Harry’s co-conspirator Marv Murchins, continues to act, including an appearance in the Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind.”