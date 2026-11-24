Apple TV has officially announced that "Ted Lasso" will be returning to the pitch for season five.

The show launched in 2020 and spanned three seasons before taking a three-year hiatus and returning for a fourth in 2026.

The idea of Ted Lasso first appeared in 2013 in a promotion for NBC Sports' Premier League coverage, in which Jason Sudeikis starred as an American football coach hired to manage Tottenham Hotspur.

Since its launch, the show has become a cultural phenomenon and even won the 2021 Peabody Award in the Entertainment category.

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"For offering the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness, Ted Lasso wins a Peabody," the Peabody Awards wrote.

"Ted Lasso" broke records in its first season, becoming the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series, and also went on to land back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons.

Season four, in which Ted returns to Richmond to coach a second-division women’s football team, wrapped up its 10-episode run in October.

The first four seasons of "Ted Lasso" are now streaming globally on Apple TV.