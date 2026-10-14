Delta is giving its most luxurious cabins a major upgrade

Delta Air Lines is revamping the way travelers experience premium flying through a new era of Delta One.

Delta One is offered primarily on long-haul international and select transcontinental flights, and according to Delta, plenty of new features are coming for flyers.

The airline has added a "refreshed menu" centered on elevated classics, along with more personalized options, including gluten-free meals, lighter fare and pre-arrival selections for travelers prioritizing rest.

The airline is also introducing new beverage options through partnerships featuring Blanton's bourbon, sake and a collection of wines, cocktails and mocktails.

“Luxury is about having the experience designed around you — today’s premium traveler values choice as much as quality,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, SVP of Brand Experience. “These enhancements offer greater flexibility, ensuring every Delta One customer can enjoy the journey in the way that suits them best.”

Delta is also introducing a Missoni Mini pillow to replace the current cuddle pillow. The new pillow will expand to all transoceanic Delta One routes.

“Hospitality has always been Delta's greatest differentiator, and it starts with our people,” said Manion Taylor. “From the earliest concepts and through testing and implementation, our flight attendants and teams helped shape this experience with their expertise and insights, ensuring every detail works for our customers while reflecting the hospitality that sets Delta apart.”