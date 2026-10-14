U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Scripps News LifeMoney

Actions

US inflation climbs as gas, clothing, and airfares get more expensive

Inflation accelerated to 3.7% in September, adding to economic concerns as Republicans head into the final weeks before the midterms.
A woman pushes a shopping cart as she leaves a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
A woman pushes a shopping cart as she leaves a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
A woman pushes a shopping cart as she leaves a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
Posted

U.S. inflation accelerated last month as gas, clothes, and air fares got more expensive, evidence that rising prices remain an economic challenge just a few weeks before the midterm elections.

The consumer price index rose 3.7% in September compared with a year ago, the Labor Department said Wednesday, up from 3.4% in August. On a monthly basis, costs jumped 0.6% from August to September, up from 0.4% the previous month.

The figures underscore the lingering impact of the Iran war on gas prices and the stubborn persistence of inflation, which fell sharply from a 9.1% peak in 2022 but this year has ticked higher since the war began in late February. Elevated inflation has posed political problems for Republicans in Congress and is a challenge for the Federal Reserve, which is required by Congress to seek stable prices.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 2.6% in September from a year ago, up from 2.4% the previous month. And they climbed 0.3% from August to September, the same as the previous month.

Most Recent

Life
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.