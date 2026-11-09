P!NK announces Las Vegas Sphere residency, becoming first solo female headliner

Pop star P!NK is bringing her high-flying performances to the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will kick off a nine-show residency at the venue on Sept. 29, 2027.

Presale tickets and hotel packages will be available beginning Wednesday, with prices starting at $459 for concert admission and reaching $1,695 for packages that include a two-night stay at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP P!NK performs on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"This idea has been bubbling up for years. And I finally get to share it with all of you!" P!NK wrote on Instagram. "Let’s celebrate!"

The residency will feature at least nine performances: Sept. 29; Oct. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 27, 29 and 30.

The Sphere has hosted several major musical acts, including the Backstreet Boys and the Eagles. P!NK will become the first woman to headline a residency at the venue.