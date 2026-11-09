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P!NK announces Las Vegas Sphere residency, becoming first solo female headliner

P!NK performs in concert at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Chicago.
Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
P!NK performs in concert at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Chicago.
P!NK performs in concert at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Chicago.
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Pop star P!NK is bringing her high-flying performances to the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will kick off a nine-show residency at the venue on Sept. 29, 2027.

Presale tickets and hotel packages will be available beginning Wednesday, with prices starting at $459 for concert admission and reaching $1,695 for packages that include a two-night stay at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Pink
P!NK performs on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"This idea has been bubbling up for years. And I finally get to share it with all of you!" P!NK wrote on Instagram. "Let’s celebrate!"

The residency will feature at least nine performances: Sept. 29; Oct. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 27, 29 and 30.

The Sphere has hosted several major musical acts, including the Backstreet Boys and the Eagles. P!NK will become the first woman to headline a residency at the venue.

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