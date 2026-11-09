These are the holiday gifts people are searching for most, according to Google

Struggling to find the perfect holiday gift? Just Google it. The tech company has compiled a list of some of the top items people are searching for this holiday season.

For the kids in your life, or the kids at heart, consider a classic toy train set. Google Search Trends expert Jennifer Jones said searches for “classic toy train set” are up 240% this year as people look to bring more nostalgia into their holiday celebrations.

And another retro favorite is making a comeback: roller skates. Searches have surged 5,000% in the last month.

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For the beauty guru, a “lymphatic contour face brush” may be on the wish list. Searches for the facial tool have jumped 400%, Jones said. Search data also shows strong interest in perfume gift sets.

Aspiring podcasters may have new equipment on their lists, with searches for “podcast microphones” up 115%.

Kitten heels are also having a renaissance. Jones said searches for the shoe style have risen 295%.

Another breakout item this year is the “ski mug.” Jones said searches show growing interest in skiing-related items, including decor and accessories.