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These are the holiday gifts people are searching for most, according to Google

Google Trends expert Jennifer Jones discusses the tech company's list of the top items people are searching for this holiday season.
What gifts are people searching for this holiday season?
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Struggling to find the perfect holiday gift? Just Google it. The tech company has compiled a list of some of the top items people are searching for this holiday season.

For the kids in your life, or the kids at heart, consider a classic toy train set. Google Search Trends expert Jennifer Jones said searches for “classic toy train set” are up 240% this year as people look to bring more nostalgia into their holiday celebrations.

And another retro favorite is making a comeback: roller skates. Searches have surged 5,000% in the last month.

The hottest holiday toys you can get for under $20

For the beauty guru, a “lymphatic contour face brush” may be on the wish list. Searches for the facial tool have jumped 400%, Jones said. Search data also shows strong interest in perfume gift sets.

Aspiring podcasters may have new equipment on their lists, with searches for “podcast microphones” up 115%.

Kitten heels are also having a renaissance. Jones said searches for the shoe style have risen 295%.

Another breakout item this year is the “ski mug.” Jones said searches show growing interest in skiing-related items, including decor and accessories.

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